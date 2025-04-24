India will avenge Pahalgam terror attack, says Karnal MP Khattar 

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the family of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in Karnal on Thursday and reiterated the Centre’s resolve to give a befitting response. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar consoling family members of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal in Karnal on Thursday. Lieutenant Narwal was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday. (X)

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Khattar said: “I strongly condemn the heinous act committed by the terrorists. Twenty-six people have died, out of which one person is from Nepal. Nepal’s Prime Minister has spoken to PM Modi.”

The Karnal MP and former chief minister of Haryana said that the world is supporting India in its fight against terrorism. “The Attari border has been closed. No Pakistani citizen will be given visa and those who have already come to India on visa have been asked to leave by May 1. The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended. Pakistan should not take it lightly. Today, the countries of the world are with us against terrorism. India will definitely do whatever it has to to take revenge for this incident,” he added.

“Today, there will be an all-party meeting chaired by (defence minister) Rajnath Singh ji. Everyone has condemned this incident, this country is one,” he said.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.