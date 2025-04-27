School in Karnal to honour slain Navy officer Vinay Narwal with memorial wall

In a heartfelt tribute to a former student whose life and sacrifice will inspire generations, Sant Kabir Public School in Karnal has decided to build a memorial wall in honour of slain Navy officer Vinay Narwal. Sant Kabir Public School, Karnal.

Vinay, who tragically lost his life in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, completed his schooling up to matriculation at Sant Kabir Public School, along with his twin sister, Srishti Narwal. The school community, deeply shaken by the loss of one of its brightest stars, has already installed an LED screen in the corridor to pay tribute to him.

Angad Singh, the deputy director of the school, recalled Vinay as a lively and cheerful student who excelled not just in academics but also in sports and extracurricular activities. “Vinay and Srishti were among the toppers of their batch. Losing him is a big shock to all of us. We organised a prayer meeting to honour his memory,” Singh said.

Nirmaljeet Chawla, the school’s director, shared how she first heard the devastating news through a broadcast and immediately reached out to her grandson, who had studied with the Narwal twins from Nursery to Class 10. “Both Vinay and Srishti were brilliant students. After hearing about the tragedy, we decided to dedicate a corner of the school as a remembrance wall to Vinay. Though future students may never meet him, they will surely be inspired by his legacy,” she said, her voice heavy with emotion. “He was a gem who made his family, our school, and our city proud.”

After finishing school, Vinay pursued engineering at a private university in Delhi-NCR. Three years ago, he fulfilled his dream of serving the nation by joining the Indian Navy, with his first posting at Kochi.

Vinay’s father, Rajesh Narwal, recalled that his son originally aspired to become a fighter pilot and had even attempted to join the Indian Air Force. However, due to a height requirement, he was not selected. Undeterred, Vinay turned his focus to the Navy — and succeeded on his very first attempt.

As news of his sacrifice spread, a steady stream of visitors continued to reach the Narwal residence to offer condolences. On Saturday, Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia visited the family, while a day earlier, popular Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh also came to pay his respects.

Vinay Narwal’s legacy, one of courage, determination, and service, will now forever be etched in the heart of his alma mater — inspiring countless young minds to dream, achieve, and serve.