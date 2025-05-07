Indian Army posted ‘Ready to Strike’ video minutes before Operation Sindoor attack on Pakistan

The Indian Army posted a video showing arms, ammunition, and tanks minutes before it launched its Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistan, targeting nine terror sites. In the caption of the social media post, the army wrote: “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.” Indian army posted a video before the Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistan(HT_PRINT)

Moments after the video was posted, news agency Reuters reported about explosions being heard in Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad. The Indian Defense Ministry confirmed that it had struck nine sites in Pakistan.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the statement read.

In the video posted just before the strike, Indian soldiers could be seen loading weapons and firing tanks. “The burder of my brothers and sisters' pain shall find you,” a voice in the background can be heard.

The video ends with an ‘Always ready, always victorious’ message.

Soon after the video was released, India announced its strikes on Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," Indian authorities said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General said that India's “temporary pleasure will be replaced by enduring grief”.

"India has struck three places from air. Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad… All planes of Pakistan Air Force are airborne. All strikes were made by India from its own airspace,” ISPR's statement read.

“Pakistan will respond to it at a time and place of its own choosing. It will not go unanswered. The temporary pleasure of India will be replaced by enduring grief,” it added.