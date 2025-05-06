Mock drills across India on May 7: Will there be power cuts? Will banks remain closed? FAQs answered

A nationwide civil defence mock drill is set to take place on Wednesday, May 7, expected to be across over 50 districts in India, on directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs to states and Union territories in India to be prepared for “hostile” attacks amid standoff with Pakistan over the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed. School students take shelter during mock drills amid India-Pakistan tensions, in Jammu, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP)

Terrorists, suspected to have links with Pakistan, opened fire at Baisaran meadow near the picturesque Jammu and Kashmir town of Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise since then.

Though the nationwide mock drills are a simulation, the large scale of the operation may raise questions among the public. Here's a quick FAQ to clarify what to expect:

What is a mock drill, what's the purpose?

The mock drills aim to test India's readiness for emergency situations such as air raids, blackouts, and evacuations. According to an official communication, “Civil Defence is considered an integral component of Nation's Passive Defence strategy. The implementation of Civil Defence measures in the vulnerable areas is governed by the Civil Defence Act, 1968”.

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notice stated that in the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be “prudent that optimum Civil Defence preparedness in the States/UTs is maintained at all times.”

Will schools, colleges, and banks remain open?

Yes. All schools, colleges, banks, government offices, and other institutions are expected to remain operational. The drill is designed to integrate with daily routines without causing major disruptions.

Will there be power cuts or blackouts?

There may be brief blackout exercises in select locations, involving voluntary lights-off participation because among the key measures to be carried out during the mock drills is a ‘crash blackout’, which constitutes an emergency shutdown of lights and visible infrastructure designed to reduce the visibility of targets during potential air raids.

Blackouts are implemented during air raids by enemy planes to minimise casualties and damage, and are designed to act as a safeguard against sudden raids. Read more on crash blackouts here

What will happen during mock drills?

According to the government notice, activities during the mock drills may include:

– Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens

– Operationalisation of Hotline/Radio Communication Links with the Indian Air Force.

– Activation and Manning of Control Rooms/Shadow Control Rooms

– Training of civilians, students, etc, on the Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack.

– Activation of Civil Defence Services, especially, warden services, firefighting, rescue service, depot, etc.

– Provision of crash black out measures

– Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations

– Updation of CD Plan & its rehearsal

– Updation of evacuation plan & its rehearsal

– Cleaning of bunkers, trenches, etc.

Who is involved in the drill?

Participants include Civil Defence volunteers, Home Guards, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the National Service Scheme (NSS), local police, and students. It is a coordinated effort across multiple agencies and might require civilians to also join in.

Should the public be concerned?

No. This is a pre-scheduled exercise and not an emergency. Citizens are advised to cooperate with authorities and follow instructions calmly if involved.

May 7 mock drills: Will mobile, internet services be affected?

There is no official plan to suspend communication services. Any localised disruptions (if any) would be pre-announced.

What is the objective of the mock drills?

