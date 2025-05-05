Mock drills ordered in states on May 7 amid Indo-Pak tensions: 'Air raid sirens, civilian training'

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday directed several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance civil defence preparedness, ANI reported. Srinagar: Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Srinagar, Friday, May 2, 2025.(PTI)

The ministry directed states to operationalise air raid warning sirens and train civilians to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack, according to PTI. Follow live updates.

The states have also been directed to update and rehearse evacuation plans, crash blackout measures, and early camouflaging of vital plants and installations.

The developments come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 persons, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The assault is one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. India has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

India has announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

The NDA government has also cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and closed Indian airspace for flights operated by Pakistan Airlines.

In retaliation, Pakistan announced the suspension of all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan and barred Indian airlines from using its airspace. Pakistani forces have also been violating the ceasefire along the border continuously for the last 10 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held several high-profile meetings with top government officials and military leaders since April 22.

At a key security meeting after the terror attack, Modi had said the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the attack.