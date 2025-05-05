Pahalgam attack news live updates: Centre to swiftly implement Sawalkot project on Chenab River

Pahalgam attack news live updates: People take out a candlelight peace march for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, in Jammu on Sunday.

Pahalgam attack news live updates: The chief of the air staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and briefed him about the force's operational readiness in the wake of the anticipation of India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people....Read More

Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major, a former IAF chief, told HT that AP Singh and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi probably updated PM Modi on the state of readiness to respond to Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also assured the country of a response while speaking at an event. “As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country,” he said.

The Centre also proceeded with implementing one of its retaliatory measures—suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. HT reported that India has cut off water flow to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river and is also preparing to taper down runoffs from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum, following through on its decisions not to allow a “single drop” to go to Pakistan from the Indus rivers.

Sources also said that the NDA government will soon begin planning to create nearly 12 gigawatts (GW) of additional hydropower from new projects on the Indus rivers, for which feasibility studies have been ordered.

The customs department has also been put on high alert to thwart Pakistan's attempts to access Indian markets after the latter stopped all direct and indirect imports from the neighbouring country. Sources told HT that goods from third countries like the UAE and Singapore are expected to be under watch for potential violations.

Also on Sunday, the X accounts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto were blocked in India. This came after the central government blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors in India, including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar.