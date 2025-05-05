Pahalgam attack news live updates: Centre to swiftly implement Sawalkot project on Chenab River
Pahalgam attack news live updates: IAF chief briefed PM Modi on a day when defence minister Rajnath Singh assured of a response to the Pahalgam attack; India moved swiftly in implementing its retaliatory measures
Pahalgam attack news live updates: The chief of the air staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and briefed him about the force's operational readiness in the wake of the anticipation of India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people....Read More
Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major, a former IAF chief, told HT that AP Singh and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi probably updated PM Modi on the state of readiness to respond to Pakistan.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also assured the country of a response while speaking at an event. “As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country,” he said.
The Centre also proceeded with implementing one of its retaliatory measures—suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. HT reported that India has cut off water flow to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river and is also preparing to taper down runoffs from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum, following through on its decisions not to allow a “single drop” to go to Pakistan from the Indus rivers.
Sources also said that the NDA government will soon begin planning to create nearly 12 gigawatts (GW) of additional hydropower from new projects on the Indus rivers, for which feasibility studies have been ordered.
The customs department has also been put on high alert to thwart Pakistan's attempts to access Indian markets after the latter stopped all direct and indirect imports from the neighbouring country. Sources told HT that goods from third countries like the UAE and Singapore are expected to be under watch for potential violations.
Also on Sunday, the X accounts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto were blocked in India. This came after the central government blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors in India, including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar.
After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, authorities are expected to move swiftly on completing all technical requirements for a proposed Sawalkot project — likely to be the largest project — on the river Chenab in Ramban and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The plans to create additional power generation include projects that will be commissioned at Sawalkot (1,856 MW), Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Ratle (850 MW) Bursar (800 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kirthai 1 and 2 (1,320 MW) hydropower projects, which will be fully synchronisable with the national grid,” an official told HT.
The project is a part plans to create nearly 12 giga watts (GW) of additional hydropower from new projects on the Indus rivers.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Gaurav Gogoi a ‘criminal’ for visiting Pakistan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday suggested “taking action” against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for his alleged ties to Pakistan, even as his government arrested 40 people from the state for ‘supporting’ Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.
“If we can arrest 40 persons who talked in support of Pakistan, then we can take action against Gaurav Gogoi for his Pakistan visit. Gaurav Gogoi is not God. Gaurav Gogoi should have answered whether he had visited Pakistan or not. Whether he changed his children's citizenship by consulting with his children or made the decision himself. Why did his wife travel to Pakistan 19 times? If he doesn't give the answer, then Himanta Biswa Sarma knows very well how to get the answer,” Sarma said.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Priyanka Chaturvedi flags online abuse towards Pahalgam victim's widow
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday condemned the alleged online abuse targeting the wife of the Navy personnel killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
“In the Pahalgam terror attack, a young Navy Man was shot dead, today his young wife is being maligned, character assassinated, abused, trolled and hated upon because she asked for justice over hate,” Chaturvedi wrote on X.
“She's the one dealing with the loss, she's the one who will have to live a life only with memories of her slain husband and all that these sick trolls have to offer is more hate, how are they any different from the terrorists? one killed her husband physically, these keyboard haters are killing her spirit mentally," she added.