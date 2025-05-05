Putin dials Modi over Pahalgam attack, vows 'full support' to India in fight against terror

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. He also extended full support to India in the country's fight against terrorism and expressed condolences for the people who lost their lives in the attack. Putin's support to India comes at a crucial time amid escalation tensions with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.(File/PTI)

During the call, the Russian President emphasised that those behind the attack and their supporters must be brought to justice, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Putin’s support to India comes almost two weeks after the gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination in the valley.

The support also comes at a critical time when tensions between India and Pakistan are rising in the aftermath of the attack.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details of the call between the two leaders. “President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice,” he wrote.

PM Modi invites Putin for Annual Summit

Apart from the Pahalgam attack, Putin and PM Modi also talked about strengthening ties between India and Russia during the call. Both the leaders “reiterated their commitment” to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, according to Jaiswal’s X post.

PM Modi greeted Putin for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9 and also invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year.

However, PM Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh may not attend Russia’s Victory Day parade amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, said a PTI report citing sources. Victory Day is celebrated every year in Russia to commemorate Nazi Germany’s surrender during World War 2.