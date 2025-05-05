Pahalgam attack aftermath: International airlines avoid Pakistani airspace amid tensions with India

As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, major international airlines, including Air France and Lufthansa, are steering clear of Pakistani airspace, airlines and flight trackers showed on Monday. Air France decided to suspend the overflight of Pakistan until further notice. (AFP)

Germany’s Lufthansa Group is "avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice", it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that it is monitoring developments.

Lufthansa Flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi had to fly nearly an hour longer on Sunday because it took a longer route, data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

What's the status of other international airlines?

Air France echoed the sentiment, citing the "recent evolution of tensions" between the two South Asian rivals as the reason behind its decision to suspend flights over Pakistan.

"The airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice," Air France said in a statement, citing the "recent evolution of tensions" between India and Pakistan.

The airline is now modifying its flight schedules to destinations including Delhi, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City—changes that come with extended travel times and operational disruptions.

Flight tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates turning north towards Delhi to avoid Pakistani airspace, after travelling over the Arabian Sea.

While British Airways and Emirates have yet to issue formal statements, their rerouted flights reflect broader industry caution.

The move will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia, increasing fuel costs, and significantly cutting into Pakistan’s revenue from overflight fees.

The airspace detours follow retaliatory measures between India and Pakistan after some Pakistan-backed terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly civilians.

India closed its airspace for Pakistani airlines

After the terrorist attack, India responded by closing its airspace to Pakistani carriers, while Pakistan barred Indian-owned or operated aircraft and suspended trade and special visa programs for Indian nationals.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has not yet responded to requests for comment.

