Pakistan test-fires 2nd missile as tensions with India mount over Pahalgam attack

Pakistan on Monday test-fired a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of the ongoing exercise INDUS, the military said. The Pakistan military test-fired a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres.(Representative image)

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” the military said in a statement, adding that the surface-to-surface missile had a range of 120 kilometres (75 miles).

Follow live updates on Pahalgam terror attack here

“Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers. They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan,” the ISPR statement read.

Second missile test

The latest test firing comes after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and the Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, met the Prime Minister and briefed him about the armed forces' operational preparedness.

This is the second such test since Saturday, when the Pakistani armed forces tested the Abdali ballistic missile defence system, which has a range of 450km.

India has not commented on Pakistan's missile tests, but officials had termed before the launch that it would be considered an “act of reckless provocation.”

Also read | Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th day in a row

The Pakistan government and military briefed all political parties on Sunday on the current state of bilateral relations with India, the Dawn reported. Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party also attended the briefing virtually.

According to the report, all political parties vowed a robust response if India resorted to any “misadventure.”

Anticipating a military response from India after PM Modi granted the armed forces “complete freedom” to retaliate, Pakistan has been mobilising its armed forces and carrying out intense drills and live firings in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy has also been holding naval drills on the West Coast.

Iran, Russia step in

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, visited Pakistan on Monday to try and de-escalate the country's tensions with India after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Araghchi will meet his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan's foreign ministry did not give further details. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters that “Pakistan is presenting its case to friendly countries.”

Also read | India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from dam on river Chenab

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Pakistani counterpart on Sunday that Moscow is willing to act to “a political settlement” of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India if the two countries mutually desire it.

“It was stressed that Russia is ready to act for a political settlement of the situation resulting from the act of terrorism of April 22 in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley, in the event of a mutual desire on the part of Islamabad and New Delhi,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

(With inputs from Rezaul Laskar)