NCW slams trolling of Pahalgam victim Vinay Narwal's wife over peace appeal: 'Not acceptable'

The National Commission for Women has come out in support of Pahalgam attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's wife, Himanshi, saying that trolling a woman for her ideological expression is "not acceptable in any form". Lt Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi had appealed for 'no hate towards Muslims or Kashmiris' in her first remarks after the terror attack. (PTI)

The Indian Navy officer's wife, in her first comments following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, appealed to the people not to have any hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris.

Vinay Narwal and Himanshi had gotten married just about a week ago before the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. The two were on their honeymoon when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point-blank.

On Thursday, Himanshi made an emotional appeal and said, “I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay) that wherever he is, he is at peace. That’s the only thing I want. There is one more thing I want. There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening that people are spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace.”

‘Reprehensible, unfortunate’

Following her remarks, the Naval officer's wife was reportedly heavily trolled on social media platforms.

NCW took note of the trolling and condemned the act. In a statement on X, the national body said, “After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, the way his wife Ms. Himanshi Narwal ji is being targeted on social media in relation to one of her statements is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate.”

"Trolling a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form," it added.

Further, the commission suggested that expressing any agreement or disagreement should always be done with "decency and within constitutional rights".

"The National Commission for Women is committed to protect the dignity and respect of every woman," it added.

NCW also expressed hurt over the death of several citizens in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and noted how Vinay Narwal was "shot dead along with others after asking him about his religion".

"The entire country is hurt and angry by this terrorist attack," NCW said.