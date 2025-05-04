Sena-UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi flags online abuse towards Pahalgam victim's widow: ‘Sick trolls'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday condemned the alleged online abuse targeting the wife of the Navy personnel killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (Left) Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi during a blood donation camp organised on her husband's birth anniversary in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday; and Himanshi with the body of Vinay Narwal after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. (PTI photos)

Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a native of Haryana's Karnal, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Narwal, along with his wife Himanshi Narwal, was on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the 26-year-old Naval officer at point-blank range.

Taking to X on Sunday, Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that individuals responsible for the trolling and "spewing hate" are associated with the ruling party.

“In the Pahalgam terror attack, a young Navy Man was shot dead, today his young wife is being maligned, character assassinated, abused, trolled and hated upon because she asked for justice over hate,” Chaturvedi wrote on X.

“She's the one dealing with the loss, she's the one who will have to live a life only with memories of her slain husband and all that these sick trolls have to offer is more hate, how are they any different from the terrorists? one killed her husband physically, these keyboard haters are killing her spirit mentally," she added.

The Shiv Sena UBT MP also criticised Union minister for electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, for his "silence" on the matter.

"…And we have an IT Minister who thinks he can turn a blind eye to it because the ones spewing the hate are his party's supporters. Shameful & inhuman," Chaturvedi added.

‘Want no hate towards Muslims, Kashmiris’: Narwal’s wife



In her first comments following the Pahalgam terror attack in which she lost her husband, Himanshi Narwal on Thursday made an emotional appeal that there should be no hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris.

“I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay) that wherever he is, he is at peace. That’s the only thing I want.”

“There is one more thing I want (to say). There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening that people spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace,” she added.

The terror attack survivor further sought justice for her husband and said that the perpetrators should be punished.