Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navy officer's widow demands justice for husband killed in Pahalgam attack: ‘People who have…’

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 08:35 PM IST

Himanshi Narwal also issued an appeal to people asking them not to direct their anger towards Muslims and Kashmiris.

Himanshi Narwal, the wife of an Indian Navy lieutenant, Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, said that people who have done wrong to her husband should be punished.

(Left) Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi during a blood donation camp organised on her husband's birth anniversary in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday; and Himanshi with the body of Vinay Narwal after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. (PTI photos)
(Left) Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi during a blood donation camp organised on her husband's birth anniversary in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday; and Himanshi with the body of Vinay Narwal after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. (PTI photos)

She also issued an appeal to people asking them not to direct their anger towards Muslims and Kashmiris in the wake of the terror attack in which 26 people were brutally killed by terrorists at Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“We don’t want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris,” Himanshi Narwal told reporters during a blood donation camp organised in Karnal, the town where her husband grew up.

“We want peace and justice. People who have done wrong to him should be punished,” she added.

Narwal's sister, Shristi, also expressed her gratitude to the people who participated in the blood donation camp, which was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists.

Also Read | ‘Chun chun ke badla lenge’: Amit Shah's warning to terrorists after Pahalgam attack

"I want to thank everyone who travelled from far to come here to donate blood. We have been receiving messages too. People have responded enthusiastically (to the blood donation camp). The government has also done a lot," Shristi said, according to PTI.

The couple was on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the 26-year-old Naval officer at point-blank range. Vinay Narwal and Himanshi had tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie just a week before in the terror attack.

The couple had originally decided to travel to Switzerland for their honeymoon, but visa delays nixed their plans.

“Everything had come together so perfectly,” said Manish, Himanshi’s elder cousin, told HT earlier. “Their wedding was finalised in January. Our families go back a long way — Himanshi’s father and Lt Narwal’s father were close friends. It was meant to be a union of love and deep-rooted bonds.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Navy officer's widow demands justice for husband killed in Pahalgam attack: ‘People who have…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On