Navy officer's widow demands justice for husband killed in Pahalgam attack: ‘People who have…’

Himanshi Narwal, the wife of an Indian Navy lieutenant, Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, said that people who have done wrong to her husband should be punished. (Left) Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi during a blood donation camp organised on her husband's birth anniversary in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday; and Himanshi with the body of Vinay Narwal after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. (PTI photos)

She also issued an appeal to people asking them not to direct their anger towards Muslims and Kashmiris in the wake of the terror attack in which 26 people were brutally killed by terrorists at Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“We don’t want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris,” Himanshi Narwal told reporters during a blood donation camp organised in Karnal, the town where her husband grew up.

“We want peace and justice. People who have done wrong to him should be punished,” she added.

Narwal's sister, Shristi, also expressed her gratitude to the people who participated in the blood donation camp, which was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists.

"I want to thank everyone who travelled from far to come here to donate blood. We have been receiving messages too. People have responded enthusiastically (to the blood donation camp). The government has also done a lot," Shristi said, according to PTI.

The couple was on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the 26-year-old Naval officer at point-blank range. Vinay Narwal and Himanshi had tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie just a week before in the terror attack.

The couple had originally decided to travel to Switzerland for their honeymoon, but visa delays nixed their plans.

“Everything had come together so perfectly,” said Manish, Himanshi’s elder cousin, told HT earlier. “Their wedding was finalised in January. Our families go back a long way — Himanshi’s father and Lt Narwal’s father were close friends. It was meant to be a union of love and deep-rooted bonds.”