'Even in grief, she spoke against hatred for Muslims': Owaisi cites Pahalgam victim's wife in message to govt

Citing a Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife's message for no hatred towards Muslims as an example, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said he "hopes the government remembers her words".

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's East Champaran district, Owaisi took the example of Himanshi, whose husband Naval officer Lt Vinay Narwal was among the 26 gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by terrorists on April 22.

Vinay Narwal was to turn 27 on May 1.

Vinay Narwal and Himanshi were their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point blank at the Baisaran meadow.

On Thursday, a week after Narwal's ashes were immersed in Ganga, Himanshi said they do not want people to target Muslims and Kashmiris. "

We don’t want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris… We want peace and justice. People who have done wrong with him should be punished,” ANI news agency quoted Himanshi, who got married to Lt Narwal just a week before the April 22 terror attack.

‘Hope govt remembers…’: Owaisi

Citing the same, Owaisi on Sunday said Himanshi, despite being in grief, expressed that she does not wish for this tragedy to create hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris in our country.

Owaisi said people spreading hate against Muslims “are the very people who bring satisfaction to the terrorists.”

"Himanshi’s husband was killed by these terrorists just six days after their wedding. They devastated our daughter's life, and yet, even in her grief, she expressed that she does not wish for this tragedy to create hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris in our country. I hope the government remembers her words. The ones spreading hate are the very people who bring satisfaction to the terrorists. This is the time for India to stand united and not divided by fear or prejudice, but together in strength, to defeat the forces of terror," Owaisi said.

Vinay Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)