Pahalgam attack news live updates: Pakistan violates ceasefire for 10th straight night across LoC

Pahalgam attack news live updates: Security checks being conducted amid high alert, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Saturday, May 3.

Pahalgam attack news live updates: The Indian army said on Sunday that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire across several locations on the border. Unprovoked small arms fire was reported across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops responded to the violations “promptly and proportionately.”...Read More

India followed up its series of retaliatory steps against Pakistan for abetting the Pahalgam terror attack by banning on Saturday all direct and indirect imports, inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan, and also banning all ships from the neighbouring country from using its ports.

Also on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's resolve to fight cross-border terrorism after talks with the visiting Angolan President João Lourenço. He also thanked the African nation for its support to India in its fight against terrorism.

While welcoming Lourenço, President Murmu highlighted that the terror attack in Pahalgam demonstrated that the international community needs to take concrete steps to prevent terrorism.

After Indian officials termed Pakistan's plan to test a ballistic missile as a “reckless act of provocation,” the country's military test-fired the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 450 km on Saturday.

Retaliating against India, Pakistan also banned Indian ships and flag carriers from using its ports, citing the need “to safeguard maritime sovereignty and economic interests.” Islamabad said any decision would be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif defended his country's retaliatory actions against India, saying his government's measures were “responsible and measured.”

Pahalgam attack | Key updates

• The J&K police on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in the city. An official said they have intensified searches across multiple locations in the city to dismantle the terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

• In Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, cops searched the flight arriving from Chennai after being tipped off that a suspect linked to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam could be on board. The aircraft was subsequently cleared for further operations.

• The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dismissed its 41st battalion jawan, Munir Ahmed, for “concealing” his marriage with a Pakistani woman and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. Officials said his actions were detrimental to “national security.”