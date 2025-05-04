Minister turns down ‘welcome’ bouquets at event: ‘Till Pahalgam is avenged…’

Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil on Saturday said that he won't accept any welcome bouquets or mementoes until India gets its revenge for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil was attending the 7th Global Investor Conference in Gujarat's Surat city. (Keshav Singh/HT/File)

Arriving at an investors' conference in Gujarat's Surat city, Paatil politely turned down any bouquets or mementoes, a news agency PTI report said.

Paatil's decision was announced by an organiser who said that the Union Jal Shakti minister "decided that he would not be welcomed with bouquets or mementos until Pahalgam is avenged", triggering applause from the audiences.

"No welcome, till there is revenge," Paatil later said in Gujarati.

Paatil has been stern about his stance on the terror attack in Pahalgam and Pakistan's role in it.

Following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as part of India's action against Pakistan, the union minister had said that New Delhi won't allow a "single drop" of water to flow into Islamabad.

In a post on X, he said: "The historic decision taken by the Modi government on the Indus Water Treaty is completely justified and in the national interest. We will ensure that not even a drop of water from the Indus River goes to Pakistan.”

On April 22, terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Baisaran meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Additionally, India took several actions against Pakistan in the aftermath of the terror attack, including closing the integrated check post at Attari, revoking all Pakistanis' visas and reducing the overall strength of Pakistan's high commissions across the nation.

Paatil, at the 7th Global Investor Conference in Surat, said that he had a very meaningful dialogue on matters such as entrepreneurship, investment, and innovation regarding the developing future of India.

“...under the leadership of Honourable Shri Narendrabhai Modi Sir, the vision of a ‘Developed India’ is rapidly becoming a reality. Today’s India is not just a consumer but is emerging as a global leader in investment,” he said in a post on X.

India-Pakistan tensions

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have triggered several actions from both sides. On Saturday, India banned the direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect.

India suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes. New Delhi also placed a ban on Pakistan-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and prohibited Indian-flagged vessels from visiting ports in Pakistan.