Pahalgam attack aftermath: India bans Pakistani ships from ports

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and prohibited Indian-flagged vessels from visiting ports in Pakistan. A general view shows ships docked at the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla in Gujarat state on April 5, 2025.(AFP)

The restrictions, effective immediately, have been imposed under Section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, to safeguard Indian assets, cargo, and port infrastructure.

“The objective of the Act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests,” the order issued by the ministry said.

The order will remain in force until further notice, as part of efforts to bolster security and ensure the smooth functioning of India's maritime interests.

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan,” the order states.

The ministry said that the action has been taken in the interest of “safety of Indian assets, cargo, and connected infrastructure”, as well as to further the objectives of “Indian shipping.”

It also added that any exemption from the order will be “examined and decided on a case-to-case basis.”

Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, India has taken a series of measures in response to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

These actions include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the staffing of High Commissions.

India bans direct, indirect imports from Pakistan

Earlier, Centre imposed an immediate ban on the direct and indirect import of all goods from Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the ministry of commerce.

A provision has been added to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 “to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders,” as stated in the notification issued on May 2.

The Wagah-Attari crossing, the only trade route between India and Pakistan, was closed following the Pahalgam attack.

Imports from Pakistan, mainly consisting of pharmaceuticals, fruits, and oilseeds, had been declining since the 2019 Pulwama attack, when India imposed a 200 per cent duty on Pakistani goods.