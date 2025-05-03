Huge blow to Pakistan as India now bans all imports after Pahalgam attack

India has imposed an immediate ban on the direct and indirect import of all goods from Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the ministry of commerce. Indian and Pakistani flags are seen in this illustration taken April 25, 2025. (REUTERS)

The order amends the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 to include a provision prohibiting the import or transit of any goods originating in or exported from Pakistan “until further orders.”

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the restriction has been implemented in the interest of national security and public policy.

The Government of India has formally inserted a new provision under the heading “Prohibition on Import from Pakistan” in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), imposing an immediate ban on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders,” the notification states.

Any exception to this prohibition will require the prior approval of the Government of India.

Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, India has taken a series of measures in response to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

These actions include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the staffing of High Commissions.

India bans Pakistani-flagged ships from ports

Meanwhile, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and prohibited Indian-flagged vessels from visiting ports in Pakistan.

The restrictions, effective immediately, have been imposed under Section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, to safeguard Indian assets, cargo, and port infrastructure.

“The objective of the Act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests,” the order issued by the ministry said.