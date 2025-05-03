Pahalgam attack: After years of calm, LoC residents brace for 'war' as India-Pakistan tensions rise

People along the Line of Control in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are bracing for further escalation following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Though life is moving as usual in Churanda, the last village near LoC in Uri sector, 'fear' manages to run high among parents and elders.(AFP)

Both sides are preparing to save themselves, with villages like Churanda on the Indian side and Chakothi in PoK setting up bunkers and fortified shelters in anticipation of potential conflict.

Tensions escalated after terrorists opened fire in Baisaran on April 22, targeting tourists. People in Kashmir, both near the border and in other areas, are concerned about the possibility of escalated tensions between the two nations.

The attack on tourists in South Kashmir is one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

With the consistent violation of the ceasefire by Pakistani troops along the LoC, fear continues to run high. Unprovoked firing from the Pakistan Army is also violating the quiet that was brought in by the February 2021 ceasefire agreement.

Armies of both the nations had on February 25, 2021, announced that they had begun observing a ceasefire along the LoC from midnight of February 24. They had come to a ceasefire deal in November 2003 as well, however, it was violated frequently.

Today, the tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours raises concerns about the possibility of military conflict.

On India's side, ‘fear runs high’ in Churanda

Village Churanda near the Line of Control in Uri sector witnesses morning prayers, children rushing to school, and trees swaying in the breeze.

Farooq Ahmad, a teacher at the local school, said that even though children are attending classes as usual, it is the parents among whom “fear is running high,” news agency Reuters reported.

The village is located in such a spot that both Indian and Pakistani soldiers can be seen deployed at their outposts. Reportedly, at least 18 people have been killed in the village due to crossfire between the two sides over the last few decades.

A 25-year-old resident of Churanda, Abdul Aziz, noted that for a population of 1,500, there are six bunkers in the village. “Both sides are threatening each other. If there is a border escalation, where will we go? Fear is prevalent, as this village is the worst hit,” he added.

‘Bunkers in homes’ in Chakothi

Meanwhile, in Chakothi, a village along the LoC on the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir side, residents are preparing fortified shelters in case of any firing.

Faizan Anayat, a Rawalpindi resident visiting Kashmir, was cited as saying that the villagers have built bunkers in their homes to take shelter whenever there is firing.

Faizan Anayat coming out of a bunker that was built for the safety of his family in case of cross-border firing in Chakothi of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.(Reuters)

One of Faizan's neighbours, a 73-year-old Mohammad Nazir, took a break from the bunker-building process to visit the mosque for Friday prayers. Children from his home were seen playing cricket nearby, the report mentioned.

Nazir said, “We are not afraid of anything. Every one of our kids is ready.”

However, fear remains. In the capital city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir, officials reportedly said that they have prepared an emergency fund worth Pakistani rupee 1 billion ($3.5 million) and sent enough food, water and health supplies to the villages along the LoC.

Gulzar Fatima, head of the Kashmir branch of Pakistan Red Crescent, said that as soon as they saw tensions rising between New Delhi and Islamabad, they began to quickly disperse and deploy staff, supplies, including first aid providers.

India-Pak rising tensions

Earlier this week, Pakistan had claimed to have “credible evidence” of an Indian military strike in the country within the next 24-36 hours.

Islamabad information minister Attatullah Tarar took to X and said, “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalam incident.”

Tarar had 'warned' India's alleged decision "to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, gave complete operational freedom to the armed forces to determine mode, targets, and the timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. "It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism," he'd said.

In its response against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, India delivered several blows to its neighbour. This also included the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the integrated check post at Attari border, revoking visas of all Pakistani nationals and reducing the overall strength of all Pakistan high commissions in the country.

With India's orders of exit, Pakistani nationals have been returning to their country via the Attari-Wagah border for the past week.