Pahalgam attack news live updates: Indian army patrols on the way to Hapatnar in Anantnag district, south of Kashmir.

Pahalgam terror attack news live updates: The Indian Army said on Saturday that Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked small‑arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of Jammu & Kashmir, prompting the security forces to respond “promptly and proportionately.” This was the ninth consecutive night of ceasefire violations along the LoC. Anticipating a military response from India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the armed forces “complete operational freedom”, the Pakistan Army has also rushed its reinforcements to bolster its posture along the LoC....Read More

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continue to remain high after the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, killing 26 people. Similar to requests by several countries, the European Union (EU) on Friday called on New Delhi and Islamabad to show “restraint” and pursue dialogue to defuse tensions amid speculation about India's possible retaliation against Pakistan.

Following his series of overseas engagements over the Pahalgam attack, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and welcomed the bloc's “strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

Pakistan on Friday said it has a “right” to seek a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the “appropriate” time. The country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, described the evolving situation as “a real threat to regional and international peace and security.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with the Saudi, Kuwaiti, and UAE ambassadors to defuse bilateral tensions with India.

Islamabad announced that it would continue to allow its citizens stranded in India to cross the Attari-Wagah border. It also criticised India's decision to revoke the visas of its citizens. “The Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges,” the MoFA spokesperson added.

Also on Friday, the main opposition Congress party urged the NDA government to “act with firmness, strategic clarity, and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan.”

“This is a time for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively. The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of their actions,” read a Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution.