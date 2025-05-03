Pahalgam terror attack news live updates: India responds ‘promptly and proportionately’ to ceasefire violations
Pahalgam attack news live updates: India responds to Pakistani fire across LoC; Global calls for restraint grow as EU condemns terrorism and Pakistan eyes UNSC move; Congress urges strong, coordinated action against Pakistan
Pahalgam terror attack news live updates: The Indian Army said on Saturday that Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked small‑arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of Jammu & Kashmir, prompting the security forces to respond “promptly and proportionately.” This was the ninth consecutive night of ceasefire violations along the LoC. Anticipating a military response from India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the armed forces “complete operational freedom”, the Pakistan Army has also rushed its reinforcements to bolster its posture along the LoC....Read More
Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continue to remain high after the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, killing 26 people. Similar to requests by several countries, the European Union (EU) on Friday called on New Delhi and Islamabad to show “restraint” and pursue dialogue to defuse tensions amid speculation about India's possible retaliation against Pakistan.
Following his series of overseas engagements over the Pahalgam attack, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and welcomed the bloc's “strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”
Pakistan on Friday said it has a “right” to seek a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the “appropriate” time. The country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, described the evolving situation as “a real threat to regional and international peace and security.”
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with the Saudi, Kuwaiti, and UAE ambassadors to defuse bilateral tensions with India.
Islamabad announced that it would continue to allow its citizens stranded in India to cross the Attari-Wagah border. It also criticised India's decision to revoke the visas of its citizens. “The Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges,” the MoFA spokesperson added.
Also on Friday, the main opposition Congress party urged the NDA government to “act with firmness, strategic clarity, and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan.”
“This is a time for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively. The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of their actions,” read a Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Bhartiya Kisan Union calls for ‘emergency’ Panchayat
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has called for an urgent 'Kisan Panchayat' in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, after some people at a protest rally objected to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's presence during the demonstration.
BKU's national president, Naresh Tikait, said the meeting to discuss the incident would take place at the GIC ground in Muzaffarnagar.
Naresh Tikait claimed the incident at the 'Akrosh rally' was part of a plot by "a political party" to weaken the farmers' movement.
On Friday, Rakesh Tikait was reportedly harassed at the rally, which was held by right-wing groups to protest the Pahalgam attack. People shouted at him to leave, and in the chaos, his turban came off, as shown in videos of the event.
Pahalgam terror attack news live updates: BJP slams Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning ‘surgical strikes’
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress party of "hurting" the morale of the armed forces after former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi questioned the 2019 “surgical strikes.”
“Congress has become the Pakistan Prast Party (PPP). Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says no action should be taken against Pakistan. Again, they are trying to demoralise the armed forces. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also demanded proof of the surgical strike. Robert Vadra and other Congress party leaders have given a clean chit to Pakistan and blamed Hindutva. They always match their tunes with Pakistan,” Poonawalla said in a video message.
Pahalgam terror attack news live updates: Former Punjab CM questions 2019 ‘surgical strikes’
Congress MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday questioned the authenticity of the 2019 “surgical strikes,” saying no one had seen any proof of them.
“We demand concrete steps, and the entire country is watching to see what action will be taken against Pakistan (for the Pahalgam attack),” he said after the Congress Working Committee meeting.
“But we have never seen where in Pakistan the strikes were done and where people were killed. If someone threw a bomb in our country, will people not know? They claim to have conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan but nothing had happened. Surgical strikes were not seen anywhere and no one knew about them,” Channi added.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Ceasefire violations continue along LoC
The post-to-post small arms firing between India and Pakistani troops continued in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the ninth consecutive night, officials said on Saturday.
However, there was no casualty in the border skirmishes initiated by Pakistan troops in violation of the ceasefire agreement.
“Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” a defence spokesman said.