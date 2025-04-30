Pakistan claims ‘credible’ proof of Indian military strike in next 24-36 hours

Pakistan's information minister Attatullah Tarar on Wednesday claimed to have “credible evidence” of an Indian military strike in the country within the next 24-36 hours. Tensions along the India-Pakistan border have worsened after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam(AFP)

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident,” Tarar said in a post on X.

He added that Pakistan itself has been a victim of terrorism and has condemned all forms of such violence. However, Tarar claimed that India had “self assumed” the role of judge, jury and executioner in its accusations against Pakistan in connection with the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The terrorist attack led to the loss of the lives of 26 civilians, with India leading to fraught relations between the neighbouring countries.

Tarar said, “Being a responsible state, Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond.”

He reiterated that Pakistan would respond to any military action undertaken by India, and that the country would prioritise the protection of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Tensions flare between India and Pakistan

India has previously said there were Pakistani elements involved in the Pahalgam terror attack last week. Islamabad has denied all accusations and has called for a neutral investigation as well as the involvement of international agencies.

The two nuclear-armed nations have engaged in a series of tit-for-tat measures, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

India's foreign ministry has not issued a comment on the claims of an attack yet. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the armed forces of the country were free to conduct operations as they deemed fit to root out terrorists and ensure safety in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters that a military attack by India was imminent and that the country was on high alert. He also stated that Pakistan would only use its nuclear weapons if there was a direct threat to their existence.