At UN, India calls out Pakistan as ‘rogue state’, says 'defence minister's open confession surprises no one'

India has called Pakistan a “rogue state” at the United Nations, highlighting Pakistani defence minister Khwaja Asif's “open confession” to training and funding terrorists, days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India's deputy permanent representative at the UN Yojna Patel. (PTI)

In a recent interview with Sky News, the Pakistani defence minister admitted that Pakistan has been funding and backing terrorist groups.

India's deputy permanent representative at the UN Yojna Patel on Monday said the confession was not surprising, and it exposed Pakistan as a “rogue state” that has been fuelling global terrorism.

“It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India. The whole world has heard Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye,” Yojna Patel said.

Speaking at the launch of Victims of Terrorism Associations Network, the Indian envoy said, “The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society.”

She added that India also appreciates and values the strong, unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“This is a testimony to the international community’s zero tolerance for terrorism...We reiterate that terrorism in all its forms must be condemned unequivocally. The establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association (VoTAN) is a significant step. It will create a structured, safe space for victims to be heard and supported. India believes that initiatives like VoTAN are essential to strengthening the global response to terrorism, ensuring that victims remain at the centre of our collective efforts,” said ambassador Yojna Patel.

What did Khwaja Asif say?

In the video, the Pakistan defence minister was asked by Sky News's Yalda Hakim if he admitted that Pakistan has had a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding these terrorist organisations.

Khwaja Asif in his reply said, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable.”

(With inputs from agencies)