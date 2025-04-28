Menu Explore
'Declare war on Pakistan if...': Union minister's 'PoK' demand amid Pahalgam tension

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2025 12:06 PM IST

Speaking to reporters in Lonavala, the minister of state for social justice condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said that India should declare war against Pakistan if the country refuses to surrender Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The remark came amid tension between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack.

A military personnel with Border Security Force checks passports of Pakistani citizens as they prepare to leave India.(Reuters file photo)
A military personnel with Border Security Force checks passports of Pakistani citizens as they prepare to leave India.(Reuters file photo)

Speaking to reporters in Lonavala on Sunday, the minister of state for social justice condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He said the activities of terrorists will continue till Pakistan-occupied Kashmir exists.

"As long as PoK exists, terrorist activities will continue. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if Pakistan does not hand over PoK, we must declare war against them," Athawale said.

He said India should take control of the region because terrorists infiltrate through there.

“Terrorists enter India through the same route again and again. Which is why India needs to take control of the PoK region,” he added.

He warned that Pakistan must vacate the area, else India will not hesitate to wage war.

Athawale urged the opposition to support the government on the issue.

"The opposition should stand with us. This is what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar taught us, to stand with the nation when required," he said.

The minister said, “After the abrogation of Article 370, tourists started visiting Kashmir in large numbers. The voter turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir elections was around 60 per cent. Terrorists and Pakistan were not happy with these developments.”

A group of terrorists descended mountains and attacked tourists at a meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people. India has taken punitive measures against Pakistan over the attack, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and curtailing the strength of the country's high commissions. The Ministry of External Affairs also revoked visas given to Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India will hunt down those responsible for the attack.

On Monday, union defence minister Rajnath Singh met PM Modi at the latter's residence.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
