Who is Rishi Bhatt, Gujarat tourist whose video of Pahalgam attack went viral?

A Gujarat tourist's video from a zipline that captured the Pahalgam terror attack has gone viral on social media. Rishi Bhatt alleged that the zipline operator shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, following which the terrorists fired on tourists. As the tourist, identified as Rishi Bhatt, begins ziplining, the operator chants “Allahhu Akbar” three times before releasing him. (X/@kathiyawadiii)

It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Who is Rishi Bhatt?

Rishi Bhatt hails from Gujarat. He had gone to Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on a vacation with his wife and son, where the terror attack took place.

In a video that went viral, Bhatt revealed how he and his family managed to escape after terrorists began to fire at the tourists.

What did Rishi Bhatt reveal?

While speaking to ANI, Rishi Bhatt revealed the horror that unfolded in Baisaran on that day.

The tourist said he suspected the Kashmiri zipline operator who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ thrice, and the firing suddenly started.

"Nine people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started...He looked like a regular Kashmiri," Bhatt claimed.

He claimed that the firing started when he was ziplining, and realised after 20 seconds that it was a terrorist attack and people were being killed.

“I saw 5-6 people getting shot,” Bhatt claimed, adding he detached himself from the zipline and fled with his family.

"I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding at a spot which was like a pit, so you could not spot someone easily there. We too hid there," he added.

"I found out that men in two families ahead of us were asked their religion and shot in front of my wife and son. My wife and son were screaming," Bhatt said.

According to Rishi Bhatt, the firing lasted for 8-10 minutes before a brief pause, after which it resumed. "The firing started again, and 4-5 people were shot. 15-16 tourists were shot in front of us," he told ANI.

"When we reached the gate, we saw that the local public had already left," Bhatt added. He also said that the Army reached Pahalgam within 20-25 minutes.

"They gave cover to all the tourists within 18-20 minutes...We felt safe once the Army gave us cover...I am grateful to the Indian Army," he said.