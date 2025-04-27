Menu Explore
'Thought it was a prank': Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife shares ordeal

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 02:39 PM IST

Twenty-six people were killed as terrorists rained bullets on tourists at a meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Ashanya Dwivedi, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, has demanded the status of a martyr for the deceased. She said Dwivedi sacrificed his life and saved others by identifying himself as a Hindu.

Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack.(ANI file photo)

"He proudly sacrificed his life by identifying himself as a Hindu and saved the lives of many people. The first bullet hit my husband, and the terrorists took time asking whether we were Hindu or Muslim... In such a situation, many people had time to run and save their lives," Ashanya told PTI on Saturday.

Shubham got married to Ashanya on February 12. He was cremated in his native village on Thursday.

Also read: Houses razed, 60 raids, Pak nationals deported: Crackdown over Pahalgam attack| 10 points

She said she would have a reason to live if the government accepts her demand.

"I do not want anything else from the government except that Shubham should be given the status of a martyr. If the government accepts my wish, I will have a reason to live," Ashanya said.

She said anyone who shoots others based on religion should be killed.

Also read: On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi notes 'citizens' anger' over Pahalgam attack: ‘Deep agony...’

‘Thought it was a prank’

She said when the terrorists approached them and asked Shubham about his religion, she thought they were playing a prank.

"As soon as they came, one of them asked if we were Hindus or Muslims? I thought those people (terrorists) were playing a prank. I turned back, laughed and asked them what was going on. Then they repeated their question, and as soon as I replied that we were Hindus, a shot was fired and everything was over for me. Shubham's face was covered in blood. I could not understand what had happened," she said.

She said she begged the terrorists to shoot her too, but they refused, saying they were letting her live so that she could go and tell the government what they did.

The Central government has taken punitive actions against Pakistan for the terror attack, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on Mann Ki Baat, assured justice to the bereaved families.

