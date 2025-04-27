On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi notes 'citizens' anger' over Pahalgam attack: 'Deep agony...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday touched upon the Pahalgam terror attack on his Mann Ki Baat radio show, assuring the families of the victims that they will get justice. He said the April 22 attack showed that terrorists wanted to destroy the union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the terror attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism.(ANI file photo)

"The terror attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism, it shows their cowardice. At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, democracy was getting strengthened, there was a rise in tourism, and new opportunities were being generated for the youth, but the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir and the country did not like this. Terrorists want to destroy Kashmir once again," he said on the radio show.

"I once again assure the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that they will get justice," he added.

PM Modi said the attack has left a "deep agony in my heart".

"The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims," he said.

He said he understands that every citizen of India is seething with anger because of the attack.

He called on the people of the country to strengthen "our resolve to face the challenge" of terrorism.

Pahalgam terror attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists at a meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

PM Modi has vowed that India will hunt down those behind the dastardly attack.

Over the past five days, India has imposed several punitive measures on Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and curtailing diplomatic staff.

New Delhi has also suspended the visa services to Pakistani nationals. It has revoked their visas and is sending them back.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have destroyed the houses of at least 9 terrorists.

Several global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have extended their support to India and PM Modi.

With inputs from PTI