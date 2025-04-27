Pahalgam attack: Rattled Pak violates ceasefire, Army retaliates; homes of 3 terrorists razed

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir continued their crackdown on terrorists on Sunday, days after 26 people were killed in the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack. A two-storied residence of Adnan Shafi Dar, a terrorist affiliated to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, was razed in Melhura in Zainapora area of Shopian district(ANI/X)

A two-storied residence of Adnan Shafi Dar, a terrorist affiliated to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, was razed in Melhura in Zainapora area of Shopian district.

A house belonging to another terrorist Amir Nazir was demolished in Pulwama's Daramdora area.

The security forces demolished the house of father of a terrorist named Jameel Ahmed, who is in Pakistan since 2017.

Till now, the houses of nine terrorists have been demolished in the Kashmir Valley.

The crackdown on terrorists comes amid the heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack. Fresh ceasefire violations were reported in Nowgam and Uri sectors during the night.

The army strongly retaliated against Pakistani firing in Rampur Uri and Tutmargali in the Nowgam Kupwara sectors.

"On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," the Indian Army said in a statement.

India has taken strong actions against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

Social activist shot by terrorists succumbs to injuries

A 45-year-old social activist named Ghulam Rasool Magray, who was shot at by unknown gunmen on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Magray was shot by terrorists inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday.

The police on Saturday issued a list of 14 local active terrorists in Kashmir Valley. Out of these, nine terrorists are operating in South Kashmir.