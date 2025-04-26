Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Anantnag police launch search operation

Pahalgam attack live updates: Anantnag police, along with CRPF and the Army have launched search operations in the district

Pahalgam terror attack live updates: As tensions flare between India and Pakistan, in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, protests have erupted outside Pakistani embassies in Nepal, the United Kingdom and Australia. After 26 civilians were killed during the attack in Pahalgam, India revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27....Read More

At the same time, citing sustained cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, they also temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a water and intelligence-sharing agreement between the countries.

Pakistan has also responded by closing their airspace to any Indian airlines and suspending all trade. The country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that his armed forces are “prepared to defend the country's sovereignty” amid growing backlash over a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Key Updates