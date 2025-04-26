Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Anantnag police launch search operation
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: As tensions flare between India and Pakistan, in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, protests have erupted outside Pakistani embassies in Nepal, the United Kingdom and Australia. After 26 civilians were killed during the attack in Pahalgam, India revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27....Read More
At the same time, citing sustained cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, they also temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a water and intelligence-sharing agreement between the countries.
Pakistan has also responded by closing their airspace to any Indian airlines and suspending all trade. The country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that his armed forces are “prepared to defend the country's sovereignty” amid growing backlash over a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Key Updates
- On April 22, terrorists attacked on tourists in Baisaran meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 men, mostly vacationers
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has said that Islamabad is ready for a 'neutral investigation' into the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
- Amidst the tense relations, Iran and Saudi Arabia have both offered to broker an understanding between the countries and restore relations.
- In the aftermath of the terror attack on Pahalgam, Anantnag police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces, have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district.
- The Indian army said Saturday that soldiers from multiple Pakistani army posts overnight opened fire at Indian troops “all across the Line of Control” in Kashmir. “Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms,” the statement said. There were no casualties reported, the statement added.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Yogi Adityanath backs ‘zero tolerance policy’ against Pahalgam perpetrators
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reiterated the government's stance on dealing with security breaches.
He said, “There can be no place for terrorism or anarchy in our society. The Government of India's model of security, service and good governance is based on development. It is based on the welfare of the poor and the security of all. But if anyone dares to breach the security, then under the policy of zero tolerance, New India is ready to give a befitting reply in the language it understands."
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Indian diaspora protests outside Pakistan embassy in Australia
Members of the Indian community staged a protest at Federation Square in Melbourne, condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Protests have also broken out in London and Nepal.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Karnataka to begin deportation of Pakistani nationals
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that the state has begun preparations to identify and deport Pakistani nationals, following an advisory from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), PTI reported.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: ‘Not a single drop of Indian water will be given,’ says BJP MP Tarun Chugh
BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Saturday spoke out about India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty as tensions flare with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.
He said,"PM Narendra Modi's government has made it clear that the country that sends terrorists will not be spared. Not even a single drop of Indian water will be given to anyone for no reason."
He added, “Treaties matter only where there's trust. It is crucial to teach a lesson to terrorists and their masters. And India will teach them a lesson.”