Houses of 3 more terrorists demolished in J&K

The houses of three more suspected terrorists were demolished by security personnel in South Kashmir and Bandipora in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. People near the debris of the house of terrorist Jameel Ahmed, that was demolished amid a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bandipora district of J&K, on Sunday. (PTI)

So far security forces have demolished nine houses, seven in south Kashmir and one each in Bandipora and Kupwara after the attack triggered backlash against the action.

The demolition of houses has evoked sharp reaction from the leaders of different political parties including J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who said strong action must be taken against terrorists, but innocent people shouldn’t be harmed.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. The people of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely & spontaneously. It’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people. Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don’t let innocent people become collateral damage,” J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

During the intervening night of April 26 and 27, the forces demolished three more houses in south Kashmir and Bandipora.

A two-storied residence of Adnan Shafi Dar, a terrorist affiliated to The Resistance Front (TRF) was razed in Melhura in Zainapora area of Shopian district.

A house belonging to another terrorist Amir Nazir was demolished in Pulwama’s Daramdora area.

The forces also demolished the house of Jameel Ahmad of Bandipora at Naz Colony. Jameel is in Pakistan since 2017.

Till now, the houses of nine terrorists have been demolished in the Kashmir Valley.

The crackdown on terrorist comes amid the heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack.

While security personnel said that the explosions were caused by bombs kept at the residences, family members of the terrorists alleged that the forces planted the explosives. “I was staying at the neighbours house when I saw a security personnel at 10.30pm climbing the wall, planting a bomb and blasting it,” Asif Sheikh’s sister told the media.

Political leaders have sharply reacted against the action against civilians in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

Former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has taken to X to issue a fervent appeal to the Government of India, urging utmost caution and precision in its response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Emphasizing the critical need to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians, Mufti called for actions that strengthen unity rather than deepen divisions in the region.

The PDP leader called for immediate steps to halt any punitive actions against civilians and to engage with local communities to rebuild confidence in the Government’s commitment to peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir.

Former city mayor Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on X. “Those who abandoned their old parents and families to choose a path of violence and terror destroyed their homes and the souls dwelling in them long back. What are being demolished now are the houses that shelter those broken backs and souls. How exactly will it avenge terror?”

NC leader and DDC member Nasir Lone also criticised the demolition of house in Kupwara.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said demolition of houses and neighborhood is disturbing.

“While Kashmiri’s collectively condemn the heinous crime at Pahalgam, and it is imperative to bring its perpetrators to justice, indiscriminate arrests and videos circulating on social media of demolition of houses and neighbourhoods, is disturbing and distressing. I urge the authorities, that in seeking justice for the innocent victims not to punish innocent Kashmiri families,” he wrote on X.