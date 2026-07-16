Don’t burden class 9 students with a new language, SC tells Centre, CBSE

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to introduce a compulsory third language at the class 9 level, observing that it placed avoidable academic pressure on students already preparing for board examinations and suggesting that any such language should instead be introduced from Class 6. The May 15 circular required schools to immediately implement the policy for the existing Class 9 batch. (iStock | Representative)

The remarks by Justice BV Nagarathna assume significance as they come barely a fortnight after the CBSE announced a one-time relaxation for the current batch of Class 9 students, exempting them from taking the third language in the Class 10 Board examination after widespread concerns from schools, parents and students over the abrupt implementation of the policy.

Justice Nagarathna made the observations during the hearing of the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against a Madras High Court’s 2017 judgment directing the state to facilitate the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in every district. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the scheme, contending that JNVs follow a three-language policy that is incompatible with the state’s long-standing two-language policy.

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Although the validity of the CBSE’s three-language policy was not under consideration before the bench that also comprised Justice R Mahadevan, the discussion veered towards the stage at which a third language is introduced in schools.

When counsel for Tamil Nadu submitted that the third language becomes compulsory only from Class 9, Justice Nagarathna reacted, saying: “No, that is very bad. Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th.”

Drawing upon her own schooling, the judge recalled that students in her school began learning the third language during middle school so that they were adequately prepared before secondary school. “In the middle school the third language was started...The earlier, the better,” she observed.

Addressing the Union government directly, Justice Nagarathna said: “Union of India, please don’t have third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, state boards, 10th standard is a board exam. From the end of 8th standard onwards, the pressure starts.”

Recalling her own academic experience in the 1970s, she said students were introduced to Class 10 concepts as early as Class 8 because of the rigours of board examinations. “So, if we had that kind of preparation and all, what about today’s students? Don’t start a new language in 9th. Start it in 6th...I am recalling my experience from 1976,” she remarked.

Her observations echo concerns that had been raised by schools and parents after CBSE, through a circular issued on May 15, directed affiliated schools to make three languages compulsory for Class 9 students from July 1, 2026, notwithstanding that its revised scheme of studies had envisaged a phased rollout beginning from Class 6.

Also Read: 3-language policy: CBSE grants one-time exemption to current Classes 7-9 students

The May 15 circular required schools to immediately implement the policy for the existing Class 9 batch, even asking them to use Class 6 third-language textbooks as an interim arrangement until dedicated material became available.

Following widespread objections over the logistical and academic difficulties, CBSE on June 29 announced a one-time transitional relaxation. It allowed the current Class 9 batch, as well as students presently in Classes 7 and 8 who had already opted for two non-native languages, to continue with their existing language combinations by merely adding one Indian language. Crucially, the Board clarified that the third language for this batch would be assessed only internally and would not form part of the Class 10 Board examination.

The CBSE’s May 15 circular is separately under challenge before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which has scheduled a hearing next week.

During Thursday’s hearing, Justice Nagarathna also rejected the suggestion that the policy mandated Hindi. “The state language has to be taught, English has to be taught and any third language. It doesn’t say Hindi,” she observed.

When counsel for the respondent NGO pointed out that the National Education Policy prohibits imposition of any language, the judge asked the counsel for Tamil Nadu: “You don’t want Hindi, but if it’s Sanskrit, what is the issue?”

She also advised the state not to reject central schemes merely because they originate from the Union government, observing: “You may have your education system, but don’t prevent the Central government schools.”

The bench noted that consultations between the Union and the state over establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were still underway and posted the matter for further hearing on August 11.