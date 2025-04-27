Houses razed, 60 raids, Pak nationals deported: Crackdown over Pahalgam attack| 10 points

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified the crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. House of terrorist Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh, destroyed in Murran village of Pulwama, south of Srinagar, on Saturday.(Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

The security forces have demolished the houses of six terrorists in the last 48 hours while search operations continue to “dismantle the terror ecosystem”.

Here are the top 10 developments related to the Pahalgam terror attack:-

1. Raids have been carried out at more than 60 places in Srinagar on Saturday, a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying. In Anantnag, mobile vehicle checkpoints have been put up across the district to monitor any suspicious movement.

2. Except one person, all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas in Uttar Pradesh have been deported in line with the Centre's order, police officials told PTI. UP's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said, "As per instructions of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the process of deporting all categories of Pakistani citizens eligible for deportation from Uttar Pradesh has been completed."

3. Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Prashant Kumar asked officials to ensure proper security arrangements for Kashmiri students, tourists, and business vendors in the state so that no untoward incident happens with them.

4. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Pakistan People's Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his latest anti-India remark.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists in the world. India's national security is non-negotiable."

While addressing a public meeting in Sukkur, Zardari had said,"The brave people of Sukkur have sent a clear message by participating in the rally that we will not allow anyone to bargain over the Indus... The Modi government is unilaterally suspending the Indus Water Treaty...but I want to stand by the Indus River in Sukkur and give a clear message to India that the Indus River is ours and will remain ours; either our water will flow from this Indus or your blood."

5. Federal Bureau of Investigation chief Kash Patel extended support to India on Pahalgam terror attack, saying,"The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these."

6. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the Centre of “loopholes in security and safety” over the Pahalgam terror attack. "There were loopholes in security and safety. It is a tragic incident. In the all-party meeting, AAP has demanded that the PM should destroy the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack," the AAP MP told ANI.

7. Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Saturday wondered whether the Pahalgam tragedy resulted from “unresolved questions” of the Partition.

“Many people almost prevented Partition, but it happened because there were differences in value systems and assessments of the nature of India's nationhood and its civilisational inheritance between people like Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Jinnah and many other Muslims who did not agree with Mr Jinnah. But the fact is that the Partition happened and till today we are living with the consequences of that Partition. Is this how we should be living? Is that the unresolved questions of the Partition reflected in the terrible tragedy... in Pahalgam on April 22,” PTI quoted the former Union minister as saying.

8. Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasised the need for regional cooperation to combat terrorism. He said that Iran unequivocally denounces such "inhumane acts", Iran's embassy in New Delhi said in a post on X.

9. The wife of a Pahalgam terror attack victim has demanded a martyr status for her husband. Shubham Dwivedi was among the 26 people who lost their lives in the April 22 attack. "He proudly sacrificed his life by identifying himself as a Hindu and saved the lives of many people. The first bullet hit my husband and the terrorists took time asking whether we were Hindu or Muslim... In such a situation, many people got time to run and save their lives," PTI quoted Ashanya as saying.

10. Jammu and Kashmir ministers visited various states on Saturday to coordinate efforts with their respective governments and ensure the safety of the Union territory residents staying there, PTI reported. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has deputed his cabinet ministers to various cities in the wake of reports claiming harassment of Kashmiri students and businesspersons in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

