Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Amit Shah meets Delhi top cop, asks for security beef up post Pahalgam attack

PTI |
Apr 26, 2025 10:53 PM IST

In the meeting that lasted for about half an hour, Shah also ordered to ensure that no Pakistan national is residing in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Saturday and instructed him to ensure that law and order in the national capital is not breached in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given fresh instructions to Delhi police commissioner.(ANI File)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given fresh instructions to Delhi police commissioner.(ANI File)

The commissioner, who met Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs, briefed him about the law and order situation in the capital, police sources said.

The home minister asked the commissioner to ensure that security is beefed up in the capital to avert any untoward incident, they said.

"Night vigil and foot patrolling will be heightened in the wake of the terror attack. Instructions were given to maintain peace and harmony," a senior police officer said.

