Houses of four more terrorists demolished in South Kashmir

The residences of four suspected terrorists were demolished by security personnel in South Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, people aware of the matter said on Saturday. House of Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh razed in Murran village of Pulwama, on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

After the Pahalgam killings, forces have launched search operations in the houses of militants who are active in south Kashmir’s different districts.

The house of Shahid Ahmed Kuttey was demolished in Shopian’s Chotipora village by the security forces during the night, while the house of another active militant Zakir was destroyed at Kulgam. Late last night, the security forces had also demolished the house of Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh in Muran, Pulwama. Police sources said that he had gone to Pakistan in 2018 and infiltrated into the Valley recently.

Another house was blasted in Kalaroos in Kupwara today evening. The house belonged to Farooq Teewda who has crossed to Pakistan and never returned. He had crossed to Pakistan in early 90s

Police sources said currently 16 to 18 local militants are currently active in the Valley and associated with different terror groups.

On Thursday night houses of families of two Kashmiri militants alleged to be involved in an attack on tourists in Pahalgam were destroyed in explosions during the night.

The homes of LeT militants Adil Hussain Thokar at Bijbehara, Anantnag, and Asif Sheikh at Tral, Pulwama, suffered severe damage due to blasts during the night.

While the officials said security forces were conducting searches at Asif Sheikh’s house when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off, the family members alleged that the forces planted the explosives.

A sister of Asif Sheikh told the media that all her family members were being called to the police station for the past four days. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday revealed the sketches and names of terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

The attackers were identified as Adil Hussain Thoker (resident of Anantnag) and foreign terrorists Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai. The police have also announced a ₹20 lakh reward for providing the whereabouts of the absconding terrorists. Police sources are now also identifying Asif Sheikh as one among the five attackers.

While Adil Thoker infiltrated into Pakistan in 2018 and returned to the union territory last year, Asif Sheikh’s family said that he went missing some three years ago.