‘Pro-Pakistan’ posts, 14 arrested in Assam: What did CM Himanta say about NSA?

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 14 people have been arrested for making ‘seditious comments’ after the Pahalgam attack and warned that they could face charges under the National Security Act (NSA) if needed. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI )

“There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that,” news agency PTI quoted Sarma as telling reporters on the sidelines of a programme at the state BJP office in Guwahati.

He said a leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti was apprehended on Friday for his “anti-India comment” and warned that anyone who takes such a stance will be arrested.

“If required, we will impose provisions of NSA on them. We are examining all (social media) posts, and action will be taken against those who, we feel, are anti-national,” said Sarma.

Taking to social media, Sarma confirmed that the number of arrests for making ‘pro-Pakistan’ comments has risen to 14 in the state.

"Total 14 arrests made till now against people who have made seditious comments," he said, sharing the update on ‘crackdown against traitors’ till 7 pm on Saturday.

At least six arrests were made throughout the day, with two in Cachar and one each in Hailakandi, Nagaon, and Sribhumi.

In a separate post on X, Sarma mentioned that one person was held in Sribhumi district on Friday night for posting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the social media platform Facebook.

Moreover, he confirmed in another social media update that two more people had been arrested on similar charges in Cachar district.

“Cachar Police has arrested two more persons for posting content supporting Pakistan on social media,” he said.

On Thursday, two people, including opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, were arrested, followed by six more arrests across the state on Friday, as reported by Sarma.

The attacks in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday resulted in at least 26 deaths, mostly tourists, and left several others injured.

With PTI inputs