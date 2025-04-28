Zipline operator's ‘Allahu Akbar’ chant and gunshots: Tourist's Pahalgam video goes viral

A video shot by a tourist in Pahalgam, appearing to have captured the moment the April 22 terrorist attack broke out, has gone viral on social media, showing the man capturing himself ziplining and the zipline operator saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ thrice. As the tourist, identified as Rishi Bhatt, begins ziplining, the operator chants “Allahhu Akbar” three times before releasing him. (X/@kathiyawadiii)

The tourist recounted the terrifying moments of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, describing how he and his family narrowly escaped after witnessing gunfire from terrorists while he was ziplining.

The terrorist attack at the popular tourist destination Baisaran meadow — often dubbed "mini-Switzerland" in Jammu and Kashmir — claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

What's in the video?

As the tourist, identified as Rishi Bhatt, begins ziplining, the operator chants “Allahhu Akbar” three times before releasing him. Bhatt can be seen smiling and enjoying the ride, but in the background, gunshot-like sound can be heard, while tourists on the ground can be seen starting to scatter. The video ends as Bhatt realises what’s happening and begins to panic.

"We were travelling to Kashmir and Pahalgam," Rishi Bhatt told India Today.

Bhatt recalled that before he took the zipline, his wife, son, and four other people had already crossed.

“When they were there, this person did not say 'Allahhu Akbar.' But when I was on the zipline, he said it thrice, and then the firing started.”

The Pahalgam incident stands as one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the assault.

In retaliation, India took a series of tough actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing the Attari-Wagah border, and ordering Pakistani citizens to leave within a set deadline. The attack has sparked large-scale protests by Indian communities worldwide, accompanied by intense criticism of Pakistan

When did he realise the firing had started?

Rishi Bhatt realised that firing had started after 15 to 20 seconds, according to an India Today report.

"You can see in my video a man falling down," the report quoted him as saying.

“At that moment, I realised something was wrong. I stopped my zipline rope, jumped down from about 15 feet, and started running with my wife and son. I was only thinking about saving my life and my family's life,” he added.

They initially ran towards the forest, then moved towards the parking area, and eventually made their way to Srinagar for safety.

"I was enjoying my ropeway ride," Bhatt said.

"My wife was shouting, 'Kindly come down, kindly come down.' When I looked down, I realised something was wrong. I jumped down and came out."

After escaping, Bhatt discussed the terrifying experience with his wife. “Just beside my wife, there were two more couples. The terrorist came, asked them their names and religion, and then fired at them. Just because I was on the ropeway, my life was saved. Otherwise, if I had been with my wife, I don't know what would have happened.”

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video.

‘Terrorists asked to recite Kalima’

Rishi Bhatt also described how the terrorists forced tourists to recite the "Kalima" (a declaration affirming belief in one God and Prophet Muhammad), and shot those who were unable to do so.

He further stated, "I saw 16–18 murders in front of me."

Bhatt recalled that he hid in a grove for about 15 to 20 minutes while the gunfire continued.

"I was lying there till the firing stopped. After it stopped, I ran away from the forest," he said.

When asked about the terrorists' appearance, Bhatt explained, "The terrorists were dressed like security guards. While I was running, I saw two security guards shot dead, and they were not wearing any clothes. I am assuming the terrorists stole their uniforms."

He also mentioned that when the attack started, there were no locals at the scene. "The locals were the first to run away. There was no one to help. But honestly, when I ran from the forest, within 18 minutes, the Army arrived and secured us," Bhatt added.