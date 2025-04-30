Pak's Bilawal Bhutto defends his ‘blood in river’ remark after IWT suspension: ‘When there is war…’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday reiterated his defence of the controversial “blood in river” remark made after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), stating, “when there is war, blood does flow.” Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari(ANI)

His remarks follow the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking earlier at a public rally in Sukkur, Sindh province on Friday, Bhutto said, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours — either our water will flow through it, or their blood,” as quoted by The News.

In a recent BBC interview, Bhutto defended his statement again when asked if such a comment was an “unemotional and calm way of responding with intentions being so high.”

How Bilawal Bhutto justifies his remark

In his response to the BBC journalist, the PPP chairman justified his remark, saying that it was made in a political context, not as a representative of the government or military.

He said, “I am not stationed at the border with a gun, nor do I hold a position in the current government. I was speaking at a political rally on the banks of the River Indus, addressing the day or the day after the Indus Water Treaty was violated by India. It is not an irrational reaction solely from my side, but an articulation of the feelings of the people of Pakistan. The government in power has said that any decision to withdraw from the Indus Water Treaty would be considered an act of war, and I'm sure you are aware that when there is war, blood does flow. We do not have any rivers to shut off in response to India. It would mean an act of war if India wants to weaponise water against the people of Pakistan.”

During his address on Friday, Bhutto had also referred to the cultural and historical significance of the Indus River, stating that the Indus flows through Sindh province and that the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro, part of the Indus Valley Civilisation, thrived on its banks. He said, "But that civilisation lies in Mohenjo-Daro, in Larkana. We are its true custodians, and we will defend it."

His comments came after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23, a day after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people.

The 1960 World Bank-brokered treaty gave India exclusive rights over the eastern rivers—Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi—totalling around 33 million acre-feet (MAF) of annual flow. Pakistan was allocated the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—with an average annual flow of about 135 MAF.

Now, with the treaty put in abeyance, India is reportedly exploring ways to use the waters of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab more fully.