Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto's X accounts blocked in India amid Pahalgam tension

The X accounts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto have been blocked in India. The move came amid tension between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. Supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), carry a cutout of him during a protest.(Reuters file photo)

The X accounts of both Pakistani politicians read that their handles had been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand".

Earlier this week, in the wake of the terror attack, the central government blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors in India, including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar.

Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly were the other popular actors whose Instagram accounts were withheld in India. Their accounts displayed the automated message that they were not available in India because "we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Earlier this week, India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, including several Pakistani media houses.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel was blocked in India on Friday.

Twenty-six people died in the terror attack that targeted tourists at a meadow near Pahalgam. India has taken several punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, barring Pakistani ships from Indian ports and downgrading diplomatic ties.

India has vowed to hunt down the executioners and perpetrators of the attack.

Pakistan has claimed that a strike from India is imminent. The country has called for an "independent" probe into the attack.

Bhutto, the son of the slain former PM Benazir Bhutto, had said that blood would flow in the Indus River if India blocked the waters.

According to Zardari, as per the Indus Waters Treaty, “India has acknowledged that the Indus belongs to Pakistan”.

"I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood," Zardari had stated.