Full list of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels blocked by Centre for spreading hate

India on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and misinformation against India. The move comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 people, mostly civilians. Protests erupted across the country demanding stricter action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.(PTI)

The decision was made on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Here's a full list of Pakistani YouTube channels blocked by India:

1- Dawn News

2- Irshad Bhatti

3- SAMAA TV

4- ARY NEWS

5- BOL NEWS

6- Ratar

7- The Pakistan Reference

8- Geo News

9- Samaa Sports

10- GNN

11- Uzair Cricket

12- Umar Cheema Exclusive

13- Asma Shirazi

14- Muneeb Faroog

15- SUNO News

16- Razi Naama

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

The terrorist attack sparked global outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country and outside, demanding stricter action against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing with their ceasefire violations along the LoC, Army officials said on Monday.

This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to small-arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.