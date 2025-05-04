39 arrests made in Assam for remarks ‘defending Pakistan’ after Pahalgam attack

A total of 39 arrests have been made in Assam for "defending Pakistan" in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two more persons were arrested from Hojai and South Salmara-Mankachar districts on Saturday.(ANI)

The total number went up to 39 after two more persons were arrested from Hojai and South Salmara-Mankachar districts on Saturday.

Follow Pahalgam attack news live updates

"#Update on crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil - 22.00 hrs | 03 May. Mistaqul Alom arrested by @Hojai_Police, Jahirul Islam arrested by @SSalmaraPolice. A total of 39 Anti Nationals put behind bars till now," Sarma posted on X.

The Assam chief minister has repeatedly stated that his government will not tolerate any remarks in support or defence of Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, the opposition's AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was also arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the terror incident. Sarma had defended the MLA's arrest, saying that it was justified because of his alleged pre-Pakistan statements.

On Friday, Sarma warned those raising the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan amid the rising tensions between the two neighbouring nations following the Pahalgam attack and threatened to break their legs.

ALSO READ | Assam woman held for ‘anti-national’ remark over Pahalgam terror attack

Addressing a campaign rally for the panchayat elections, the CM appealed to the people to pray and give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army so that Pakistani terrorists can be brought to justice across the world.

Just a day after the April 22 terror attack in the valley, the Assam CM had expressed confidence in PM Modi's leadership and said that the nation will respond to the incident. "Together, we will hold Pakistan accountable and Pakistan will get the appropriate punishment for this incident," he stated.

He had also called for vigilance against any Pakistani elements within the nation, highlighting the need for Hindu unity. He noted that the attackers in Pahalgam allegedly targeted victims based solely on their Hindu identity.