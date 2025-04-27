Assam woman held for ‘anti-national’ remark over Pahalgam terror attack

A woman from Assam's Golaghat district was detained by the Guwahati Crime Branch for allegedly making "anti-national" remarks on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The deadly Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, when terrorists gunned down 26 people. (Representative Image/HT File)

Golaghat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajen Singh told ANI that the woman, identified as Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Baruah, was detained for her "controversial and anti-national comments", adding that "she was later handed over to the Golaghat police. The Golaghat police arrested her and brought her to the Golaghat police station."

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at tourists in the picturesque Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly civilians.

‘Assam will not tolerate…’

This comes in the backdrop of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma repeatedly stating that his government will not tolerate any remarks supporting or defending Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also defended the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, saying that it was justified because of his alleged pro-Pakistan statements.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Sarma had said that so far, eight to nine persons had been arrested for issuing statements in favour of Pakistan. "That is why he (Aminul Islam) is in prison. I will do this again. I will take any action against such people," he added.

Aminul Islam was remanded to four days of police custody by a local court in Nagaon on Friday. The MLA was booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353.

"Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam. So far, the following individuals have been arrested by @assampolice for directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan in Social media, Hailakandi - Md. Jabir Hussain, Silchar - Md. A.K. Bahauddin, Md. Javed Mazumder, Morigaon - Md. Mahahar Mia, Md. Mujihirul Islam, Nagaon - Md. Aminul Islam, Sivasagar - Md. Sahil Ali Further arrests are underway as part of our ongoing crackdown," Sarma wrote in a post on X.