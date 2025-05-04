Pahalgam attack: Pakistan bans Indian ships from its ports in tit-for-tat move

Pakistan banned Indian flag carriers from using its ports hours after New Delhi announced a similar measure as a fresh punitive step against the neighbouring country for its role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan to decide on any exemption or dispensation on a case-by-case basis.(AFP file)

Hours after India's move, Islamabad announced late Saturday that any Indian flag carriers will not be allowed to visit any of its ports and also barred Pakistani ships from docking at any Indian port.

“In view of the recent development of maritime situation with neighbouring country, Pakistan in order to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interest and national security enforces following measures with immediate effect: Indian flag carriers shall not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port, Pakistani flag carriers shall not visit any Indian port (and) any exemption or dispensation shall be examined and decided on case to case basis,” the Dawn reported, quoting an order by Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ Ports and Shipping Wing.

India bans Pakistani imports

In addition to its move on Pakistani ships, India banned all direct and indirect imports of goods from the neighbouring country.

“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders,” the notification states.

Shehbaz Sharif defends move

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday defended his country's retaliatory actions against India, saying his government's measures were “responsible and measured.”

“Despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured,” Shariff told Turkey's ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu.

The PML(N) party leader claimed that Pakistan was being falsely accused of abetting the Pahalgam attack and alleged that India was “yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident”.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. India has taken several punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing its airspace for Pakistani planes.