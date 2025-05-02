Want no hate towards Muslims, Kashmiris: Vinay Narwal’s wife

In her first comments following the Pahalgam terror attack in which she lost her husband, naval officer Vinay Narwal, Himanshi Narwal on Thursday made an emotional appeal that there should be no hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris. Himanshi Narwal and Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand during the blood donation event on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Himanshi, who married Vinay just a week before his tragic death last month, also had a message for the nation.

She said, “I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay) that wherever he is, he is at peace. That’s the only thing I want.”

“There is one more thing I want (to say). There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening that people spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace,” she added.

The terror attack survivor further sought justice for her husband and said that the perpetrators should be punished.

Her comments come days after 26 people were killed by a group of terrorists Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

Following the attack, several hate crime incidents against Muslims and Kashmiris have been reported in the country.

At some places, Kashmiri students were also asked to vacate accommodations by their landlords, following which authorities swung into action ensuring security.

218 units of blood donated on Vinay’s birthday

Thursday was also Vinay Narwal’s 27th birthday and a blood donation camp was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA) to mark the day at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, Sector 8.

Despite the camp being held in Karnal, donors arrived from across the country — from Hisar, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Bangalore, even Ludhiana — to pay tribute to Vinay Narwal.

A total of 218 people successfully donated blood, while nearly 100 more had to return due to the conclusion of the scheduled time.

Lt Narwal’s family including his father Rajesh Narwal, mother Asha Narwal, wife Himanshi, sister Srishti and other close relatives, were present and donated blood in his memory.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, mayor Renu Bala Gupta, additional municipal commissioner Dheeraj Kumar and Brahma Kumari Didi BK Prem also offered floral tributes.

NIFAA president Pritpal Singh Pannu said, “India has lost a brilliant son. Had he lived, he could have gone on to serve the nation as a senior military leader.”

He announced that NIFAA, along with partner organisations, will organise a blood donation camp every year on his birth anniversary and will also institute an award in his name from next year.

Later in the day, assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Haryana Jails minister Arvind Sharma met the family at their residence.