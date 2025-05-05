Pakistan parliament passes resolution against India over Pahalgam attack fallout

Pakistan’s Parliament on Monday passed a unanimous resolution against India, terming New Delhi's countermeasures against Islamabad in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack "a campaign" to malign the country's image. The resolution, passed by the Pakistan parliament, also aimed at India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.(X)

On April 22, terrorists suspected to have links with Pakistan opened fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the brutal killing of 26 people, mostly holidayers.

Calling the government of India's actions part of a “familiar pattern of exploiting terrorism for political gain,” the resolution said the attempt to malign Pakistan lacked evidence and credibility.

The resolution, which was tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, rejected attempts to link Pakistan to the April 22 attack.

It rejected “all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack” and emphasised that the killing of innocent people was contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan, PTI news agency reported.

The resolution also aimed at India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an “unlawful and unilateral” move that amounts to an act of war under international law.

While asserting that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself in the event of any aggression, lawmakers stressed that the people of Pakistan remain committed to regional peace and stability.

The resolution went further to demand accountability from India, accusing New Delhi of alleged involvement in acts of terrorism and targeted killings within Pakistan’s borders.

Pahalgam terror attack: How India responded?

The relations between India and Pakistan plummeted after the attack by terrorists on tourists at Baisaran meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam. India condemned the attack and said it would bring the perpetrators of the deadly assault to justice.

After the attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and the downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and their backers.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, PM Modi asserted that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

(with PTI inputs)