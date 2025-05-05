Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces recover IEDs from busted terror hideout in Poonch

Amid tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army's Romeo Force and the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday busted a suspected terror hideout in Poonch district's Surankote and recovered five improvised explosive devices, radio sets, binoculars and blankets. Jammu and Kashmir: An army personnel patrols a road in Poonch.(ANI file photo)

While two IEDs were found planted inside steel buckets, three others were packed in tiffin boxes, reported PTI.

In addition, the officials said two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, one five litre gas cylinder, one binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been on high alert since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were murdered by terrorists. They have launched a massive manhunt to find the perpetrators of the dastardly attack, who fled the meadow after spraying bullets at tourists.

The major bust came a day after Inspector General of Police VK Birdi held a joint security review meeting, which was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the police, army, intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

India takes punitive measures against Pakistan

Following the attack, India announced several diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and the visa service, banning Pakistani ships from Indian ports and closing its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India will track down those who carried out the attack and those who planned it.

India's aggressive diplomatic posture has rattled Pakistan, which claims that New Delhi is planning a military strike.

Pakistan has said it is ready for an independent probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire agreement along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC) for the last 11 nights.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said it was his responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dared to attack India.

"I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen," he added.

With ANI, PTI inputs