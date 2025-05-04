‘My duty to act, what you desire will happen': Defence minister's assurance on Pahalgam attack retaliation

Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that as a defence minister it is his “responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack” India, a comment that comes in the reverberations of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the ‘Arjan Singh Memorial Lecture’, at Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

While addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav, defence minister Rajnath Singh reminded people of “working style” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen". Follow Pahalgam attack news updates here

“You know our PM very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination,” Rajnath Singh said at the event in Delhi.

“As a nation, our brave soldiers have always protected the physical form of India, while on the other hand, our sages and wise men have protected the spiritual form of India. While on one hand, our soldiers fight on the 'Rannbhoomi' (battlefield), on the other hand, our saints fight on the 'Jeevanbhoomi'. As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country,” Rajnath Singh said.

India's power not only in its armed forces but also in its culture and spirituality, Rajnath Singh added.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, gunmen opened fire at the Baisaran meadow near the picturesque town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people in the deadliest attack on civilians in the valley in years.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a key security meeting that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

PM Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with India's top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the heads of the three armed services.

During a high-level security meeting, PM Modi reaffirmed, “It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism.”