Pahalgam terrorist attack: These are the suspects in deadly strike that killed 26

Sketches of suspect in the deadly terrorist attack of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam were released by the security agencies on Wednesday, April 23, amid a massive manhunt to nab the perpetrators of the terror strike that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack took place at the scenic Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot near Pahalgam which is also referred to as 'mini Switzerland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and returned to Delhi, while home minister Amit Shah rushed to Kashmir on Tuesday as the attack prompted urgent high-profile moves and change in plans. Follow Pahalgam terrorist attack news LIVE updates

The suspects have been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials cited in a PTI news agency report said, adding that they also had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror related incidents in Poonch.

The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, the officials said.

Authorities are suspecting that the attackers may have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran via Kokernag in South Kashmir to carry out one of the deadliest strikes targeting civilians in the Valley in recent years.

Condolences and reactions from across the world poured in over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with US President Donald Trump assuring "full support” of the US and deepest sympathies to India.

Pakistan on Wednesday said it was “concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives” in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Responding to media queries concerning the attack, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Khan in a statement said: “We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Pakistan news portal Dawn quoted the statement.

PM Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and several other as soon as he landed in Delhi on Wednesday. Home minister Amit Shah visited the terrorist attack site.