Pahalgam terror attack: Chilling videos show terrorists' gunfire, chaos, screams

Disturbing videos and details have been emerging in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists on Tuesday, the worst terror strike on civilians the valley has seen in years. A video of a man walking through the Baisaran meadow moments before chaos erupted has surfaced on social media. (X/@IshaniKrishnaa)

The terrorist attack took place in Baisaran meadow, about five kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam.

A video of a man walking through the Baisaran meadow moments before chaos erupted has surfaced on social media. The video shows the scenic location, now the site of a deadly terror attack that left 26 feared dead, filling with panic as gunshots and screams echoed in the background—sounds that can be heard just seconds into the video. Track Pahalgam terror attack news LIVE updates

In another video, the same man can be seen trying to escape the attack and telling that a terrorist attack has taken place. The man says in the video that he had a narrow escape and thanked god for sparing his life, offering prayers for the safety of others.

"A terrorist attack has taken place here… we escaped narrowly… god will protect us," the man says in the video.

Later, in an interview to a media outlet, the survivor shared that fear overtook him during the attack. Initially mistaking the sounds of gunfire for firecrackers.

"We thought it was firecrackers when we heard two to three rounds. When we heard people screaming, we ran for our lives," India Today quoted him as saying.

"Such an attack has never happened there. This is probably the first time that such an attack has happened there. We never believed that such a thing would happen as the atmosphere was peaceful. It is unfortunate," the man added.

Another video has surfaced on social media, showing the first moments of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and tourists running for life. In the video taken by a local, tourists can be seen running with screaming voices in the background.

Pahalgam terrorist attack

Police said terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a popular tourist spot near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to New Delhi on Tuesday night, as the terror attack sent shockwaves in the country and drew global outrage. PM Modi was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night.

The 26 dead included two foreigners - from UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said.