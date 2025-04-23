'Deeply disturbing': How world leaders reacted to 'heinous' Pahalgam terror attack

US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other world leaders condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday and extended unstinting support over the terror strike that left 26 dead. US President Trump (R), Russia's Putin and other world leaders united to condemn Pahalgam terrorist attack. (Reuters, PTI and Bloomberg)

The attack took place in Baisaran meadow, around five kilometers from Jammu and Kashmir's resort town of Pahalgam.

Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the “incredible people of India, have full support” of the US and deepest sympathies. Track Pahalgam terror attack latest updates

Trump on social media said the United States stands strongly with India against terrorism and also held a phone call with PM Modi, where he expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack".

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

The terror attack in Pahalgam happened amid the India visit of US Vice President JD Vance, who extended his condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," Vance said in a post on X.

Russia, UAE, UK, Israel condemn Pahalgam attack

Russia, UAE, UK, France, Israel, Iran and several other world leaders also dropped strong messages of condemnation of the terror attack. According to the Russian Embassy, President Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack near the town of Pahalgam that claimed the lives of civilians — citizens of various countries. There can be no justification for this brutal crime. We expect that its sponsors and perpetrators will be duly punished. I would like to reiterate the readiness for further strengthening of cooperation with the Indian partners in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," Russia President Putin said, as quoted by the Russian embassy in India.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer posted on X, "The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a post on X, said she was deeply saddened by the terror attack and expressed solidarity with the government and people of India.

"Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which caused numerous victims. Italy expresses its closeness to the families affected, the injured, the Government and all the Indian people," she said in a post on X.

Iranian Embassy said in a post on X, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured."

Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, said his country stands in solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

"Strong condemnation of the dastardly attack in Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. France stands in solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. #Pahalgam," he said in a post on X.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, extended his country's support to India in the fight against terrorism.

"Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in J-K, which took the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror," Reuven Azar said in a post on X.

Home minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening to review the security situation following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Hours after the attack on tourists, Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar and drove straight to the Raj Bhavan from the airport, reports said.