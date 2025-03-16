Hurt black kite rescued from NSA Ajit Doval’s home in Delhi, rehabilitated

A black kite that was found injured at the residence of India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval was rescued on Thursday, rehabilitated, and later released by Wildlife SOS on Saturday, officials said. The bird was discovered inside the security control room of Doval’s residence with visible injuries on its wing. The bird, which is one of the most common raptors in Delhi-NCR, underwent a veterinary examination and was treated for its injuries. (HT Photo)

Security personnel at the premises found the kite collapsed on the floor and immediately contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance. “The distressed bird was carefully placed in a secure box by the security staff. Upon arrival, the Wildlife SOS rescue team assessed the kite’s condition and safely transported it to their transit facility for medical treatment and rehabilitation,” an official said.

The bird, which is one of the most common raptors in Delhi-NCR, underwent a veterinary examination and was treated for its injuries. It was kept under observation until it regained strength. After receiving medical care and nutritional support, the black kite was deemed fit for release and was set free in Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted the dangers birds of prey face in urban environments. “Black kites often sustain injuries due to collisions with buildings and other man-made hazards, which underscores the importance of timely intervention,” he said.

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary of Wildlife SOS, commended the security staff’s swift action. “The quick response from the security staff was instrumental in saving this bird’s life. Our team works tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate distressed wildlife, fostering coexistence between citizens and native species of wild animals,” she said.