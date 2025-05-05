Days after the Pahalgam terror attack, 6 police officials transferred from Anantnag

Days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, six police officials have been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, according to an official order issued Monday. The reshuffle comes at a time when Anantnag remains a focal point of security operations.(AFP)

Among these transfers, the most notable one is the transfer of Inspector Reyaz Ahmad, who has been relieved from his post at Pahalgam Police Station, a high-profile and sensitive area in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in an attack carried out by terrorists suspected to have links with Pakistan.

Inspector Ahmad has now been attached to the ASP Camp in Aishmuqam for further duties.

Others who were transferred include Jammu and Kashmir police officials Aishmuqam, Nisar Ahmad, Peer Ahmad Gulzar, Salinder Singh, and Parvaiz Ahmad.

The reshuffle also comes at a time when Anantnag remains a focal point of security operations and post-terror attack vigilance following recent unrest in the region.

No official reason has been stated for the transfer order so far.

Pahalgam terror attack: India's response so far

On April 22, terrorists suspected to have links with Pakistan opened fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the brutal killing of 26 people, mostly holidayers.

After the attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and the downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and their backers.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that innocent people are not harassed as the government goes after the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.