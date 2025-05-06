Nationwide civil defence mock drill tomorrow: Will daily services run as usual?

As India braces for a major nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday (May 7), expected to take place in over 250 districts of the country, a key question on many citizens' minds is - Will their daily life be disrupted? A mock drill was conducted by the Civil Defence at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow on Tuesday.(HT Photo)

As of now, there has been no update from the government regarding the closure of any services, schools or colleges due to these mock drills. Check full list of districts where mock drills will be held on May 7

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all states and union territories to conduct the drills to test and strengthen the country’s preparedness against modern and complex threats.

Will schools, colleges remain closed?

As of now, there is no update on schools and colleges across these districts announcing holidays or conducting online classes.

No official order regarding the closure of schools has been issued yet by the government. However, students are advised to be in touch with their respective schools or colleges for the latest update.

Mock drills tomorrow: Will banks remain closed?

No, banks across India are expected to remain open and operate as usual on May 7, despite the nationwide civil defence mock drills scheduled for that day.

There has been no notification or order regarding the closure of the banks on Wednesday.

What disruptions may citizens face?

While local authorities are coordinating closely with civil defence agencies to ensure that the drills are carried out smoothly without causing panic or any inconvenience to the public, residents in some areas may notice some traffic snarls, temporary closure of roads, internet shutdowns or blackouts.

Despite the scale of the operation, officials have confirmed that daily services, including public transport systems, trains, buses, and flights, will continue to operate on schedule.

Essential services such as hospitals, emergency response teams, and utilities will also remain fully functional.

What will happen during these mock drills?

During the mock drills, there will be simulated air-raid warnings, evacuation rehearsals, blackout protocols, and even activation of hotline communications with the Indian Air Force.

The exercise will also entail crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

The mock drills will also include the operationalisation of the hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.